New rubbish bin tags are available: Where to get them and how to use

The fluorescent orange tags are to be put on the red lid rubbish. Photo / Supplied

The fluorescent orange tags are to be put on the red lid rubbish. Photo / Supplied

Pre-paid rubbish bin tags for Western Bay residents are now on sale but are not to be used before the new kerbside service starts next month.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council hoped the new tags would be a financial incentive for residents to reduce their waste output.

Each household district-wide currently produces about 640kg of waste per year.

The fluorescent orange tags are to be put on the red lid rubbish bin component of the new service — Auckland Council uses a similar service.

The pay-as-you-throw tags are available throughout the district, with the recommended retail price of $3.95 each.

WBOPDC deputy chief executive and group manager of infrastructure services Gary Allis said the tags were an initiative to reduce the amount of rubbish sent to landfill.

"By implementing a pre-paid system for red lid rubbish bins, each household is only paying for the rubbish they generate and is not bound by a fixed rate – providing a financial incentive for people to reduce their waste."

The Council's new kerbside rubbish and recycling service starts on July 1.

Serviced households' recycling, food waste and glass bins would be collected on a regular basis, but the red lid bin frequency was up to the resident.

The bin will only be collected when a pre-paid tag is attached to the bin.

The cost is not included in the annual targeted rate being added to eligible households rates invoices, however — $149 for a full service and $98 for a partial service, which covers the component of the service (recycling, glass and food scraps).

"The costs of disposing [of] waste to landfill will continue to increase," Allis said.

"To reduce this we all need to think about sending waste from landfill to be recycled or composted.

"Moving from plastic bags to a pay-as-you-throw system is also a better environmental choice for our District."

How to use the tags:

• Purchase a tag from one of the selected stockists;

• Attach the pay-as-you-throw tag to the red rubbish bin by looping through handle and bin attachment;

• Fasten tag;

• Place the red lid rubbish bin on the kerb by 7am alongside other bins ready for collection on your collection day.

Where the tags can be bought:

Western Bay of Plenty District Council – Barkes Corner

Te Puke Library and Service Centre

The Centre - Pātuki Manawa

Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre

Waihi Beach Library and Service Centre

Countdown Te Puke

Countdown Papamoa

Whakamarama General Store

Waihi Beach Dairy

Challenge Ōmokoroa

Pukehina Beach Store & Takeaway

Caltex Tauriko

Countdown Bethlehem

Countdown Bayfair

Countdown Fraser Cove

Countdown Tauranga

Countdown Greerton