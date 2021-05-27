Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Bay of Plenty Regional Council left with $700k bus hub security costs

3 minutes to read
The Willow St bus interchange in the Tauranga CBD. Photo / NZME

The Willow St bus interchange in the Tauranga CBD. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has been left to foot the $700,000 bill for security patrols at Tauranga's transport hubs.

The sum was revealed in a meeting of the council's Public Transport Committee yesterday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.