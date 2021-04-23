New boss named for Western Bay of Plenty District Council

New Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake will take the reins in July. Photo / Supplied

A new chief executive officer has been announced for Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

John Holyoake will take the role of retiring chief executive officer Miriam Taris, appointed to the role in 2014.

Holyoake is currently chief executive of the Tamaki Regeneration Company - the largest urban regeneration project in New Zealand, a role he has held since 2015.

Previously, Holyoake has worked for Serco NZ, Housing NZ and the Department of Corrections in senior leadership roles.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said Holyoake's appointment reflected the council's anticipation of central government's well-signaled national reforms of Three Waters and the Resource Management Act and the desire to be ready for the changes.

"The pace of change in local government is accelerating and we believe John is the right fit to lead us through this period, helping us take advantage of new opportunities and influence the direction of change where we can.

"John combines considerable experience in the public and the private sectors with leadership of large-scale projects and strong relationships with government, agencies, and large stakeholder groups.

"Council looks forward to working with John to ensure council continues to build on its reputation for proactively working with, and getting to know, its communities and stakeholders across the region."

Webber thanked Taris for her "immense contribution" to the council over the past 13-years, including seven years as chief executive.

He said that during her time as chief executive officer, Taris ensured the council had become a respected organisation that was seen by other agencies as a reliable partner that they could work with effectively.

"The Western Bay remains one of the fastest-growing districts in New Zealand and Taris has put council operations in a strong position. She has done an outstanding job leading the organisation during a period that has seen the district grow and develop significantly."

Holyoake said: "I'm looking forward to leading the Western Bay through this period of change and the opportunities that this will bring for the council and the communities it serves."

Holyoake will take up the role on July 19.

Holyoake's appointment follows a six-month recruitment process led by the Chief Executive Review Committee chaired by Webber. The formal appointment process was made by the full governing body of the council.