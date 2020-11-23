Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New roles come on stream as job vacancies soar in Bay of Plenty

7 minutes to read

Job listings have jumped in the Bay of Plenty and some new roles have been created. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Job listings in the Bay of Plenty have jumped 16 per cent in the past month compared to the same time last year.

Tauranga had a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in listings last month,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.