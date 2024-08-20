I-MED Radiology has opened a new radiology clinic in Tauranga. Pictured (from left) I-MED New Zealand general manager Angus Brown, Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford, and I-MED Tauranga regional manager Roger Lysaght.

I-MED New Zealand general manager Angus Brown said the clinic provided the local medical community and patients access to specialist scans that they otherwise would have had to travel to Auckland or Hamilton to receive.

I-MED Tauranga regional manager Roger Lysaght said the new clinic provided “much-needed” capacity for radiology services in the region and enabled more choice of providers.

“By offering a broad range of services, including those not previously available such as PET-CT and SPECT scans, it offers enhanced patient comfort due to shorter scan times.

“We’re thrilled we can offer the local community access to high-calibre medical services at their doorstep.”

Clinic will ‘significantly improve’ access to X-ray services

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation network services general manager Wendy Dillon said the new clinic would “significantly improve” access to X-ray services.

Previously, I-MED (formerly Focus Radiology) provided X-ray services exclusively at their Pāpāmoa branch, while their 11th Avenue site, now relocated to Fraser Cove, only offered ultrasounds, she said.

“This expansion to include X-ray services at the new Tauranga location is a welcome development for primary care.

“Additionally, having services such as PET-CT and SPECT closer to home will benefit the community by reducing travel times and potentially accelerating diagnoses.”

Uffindell - also the Health Select Committee chairman - said it was a “big step forward” for Tauranga and the region, offering further facilities and competition in radiology services.

“I-MED will help achieve better patient outcomes. It is fantastic to have them here in Tauranga.”

Rutherford said the clinic would provide a “much-needed boost” to health services in the region.

The clinic’s opening comes after Health Minister Dr Shane Reti announced a $30 million funding boost in June for faster access to radiology services, recognising the inconsistent access to radiology services across New Zealand.

Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.