Tushar Arora from Domino's Thames which opened last week. Photo / Supplied

Competition for a great pizza is hotting up in Thames after a Dominoes franchise opened with the bonus of up to 20 jobs locally.

Local franchisee Tushar Arora is opening his first store with Domino's Thames, providing safe, hot meals to hungry locals.

"I am very excited to be opening my first store with Domino's Thames, and know I

am very lucky to be starting my business right now," Mr Arora said.

"Not only is the opening of this store a great opportunity to reach more customers

and provide safe, hot meals, but I'm also proud to be offering 20 new jobs for locals in Thames.

"Domino's is a people-first business, and our stores are a great place to gain

important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

"Currently, we are looking for 20 delivery experts and in-store team members to join our store to help safely make, bake and take delicious pizzas to locals within the community.

"I encourage anyone looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply."

Arora says he's passionate about pizza, having begun his career working as a delivery expert at Domino's Bethlehem in 2014, before becoming a shift runner at Domino's Nawton a year later.

He then became an assistant manager at Domino's Rototuna in 2017, before making the leap to become a franchisee in 2022.

He says he wants to be present with his new team, and get involved with the local community, so will also provide Thames locals with donations of safe, hot meals.

"As a small business owner, I am passionate about giving back to the local

communities in which I operate, and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do so at this time.

"The Thames community has already been so welcoming, and I can't wait to return

that support.

"In the coming months I look forward to continuing to give back to the local

community through 'Doughraisers' with causes ranging from assisting sports clubs to charities and local schools.

"As part of Domino's new community-based programme Feed the Knead, which aims to provide localised support in the form of free pizza, I would also like to encourage any Thames residents, businesses, or groups in need of a safe, hot meal to please reach out. I would like to know how we can help."

Anyone interested in applying for a position at Domino's Thames should

submit an expression of interest via the Domino's Jobs website.