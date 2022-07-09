Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New government investment in gambling harm reduction welcomed

7 minutes to read
Millions of dollars are spent on pokie machines in the Bay of Plenty each year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Millions of dollars are spent on pokie machines in the Bay of Plenty each year. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Millions of dollars are being lost on pokies across the Bay of Plenty, a region with some of the highest gambling spending in the country.

In a bid to tackle the harm the addictive pastime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.