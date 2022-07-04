Roxie's Red-Hot Cantina & Taco Joint won the people's choice award. Photo / Mead Norton

Fife Lane in Mount Maunganui has won the title of supreme establishment in the 2022 Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards.

The contemporary dining establishment in Central Parade also picked up two more awards - emerging chef for Rhys Mortimer, and outstanding ambience and design.

The hospitality community gathered on Monday night at Trustpower Baypark to celebrate the winners of the 2022 Bay Hospitality Awards.

Presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, with the support of lead sponsor Steve Bird Wines, the awards acknowledge the outstanding hospitality professionals and businesses that are making a positive impact on the local cafe, dining and drinking scene.

Newcomer Solera, which exclusively showcases small New Zealand wine producers, took out three awards - outstanding restaurant, new establishment and the outstanding chef award for Neil Sapitula.

Fife Lane in Mount Maunganui has won the supreme establishment award. Photo / Mead Norton

Mount Street food spot Roxie's Red-Hot Cantina & Taco Joint was voted a favourite, picking up the people's choice award.

Alpino took out the award for outstanding restaurant and front-of-house team, while Miss Gee's won the award for outstanding bar.

Peter Blakeway, of Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, took out the supreme award.

Judges said Blakeway's passion for the industry was matched by his desire to inspire people into a long and successful career in hospitality.

"He is teaching the next generation of chefs to love the industry and teaching them how to use their transferable skill to lead them from the kitchen into other paths within the industry."

Blakeway is credited with changing the face of the Tauranga CBD with the launch of his Deli on Devonport and Plenti Cook School back in 2004, judges said.

"He now consults with a variety of businesses across the Bay of Plenty to help them succeed and achieve results to grow their businesses."

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said as hospitality starts its recovery from several challenging years, it was encouraging to see long-established attractions joined by new and emerging venues.

"The Bay of Plenty is a popular destination for domestic tourists and a drawcard for our returning international visitors thanks to its incredible coastline and backed up by the outstanding experiences created by all the entrants in this year's awards."

Bidois said the awards were an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community, bringing people together to recognise achievements in what continues to be unpredictable times.

"It is more important than ever to connect and celebrate one another's success."

Bay Hospitality Awards winners 2022

Anchor Outstanding Barista

Reid Woolsey, Little Guy Bagel And Brew

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender

Eli Ormsby, Miss Gee's Bar & Eatery

The POS People Outstanding Front of House Team

Alpino Mount Maunganui

Service Foods Outstanding Chef

Neil Sapitula, Solera Wine Bar

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Emerging Chef

Rhys Mortimer, Fife Lane

Springboard Emerging Front of House

Alpino

Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout

Rice Rice Baby

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Bar

Miss Gee's Bar & Eatery

Mount Brewing Co. Outstanding New Establishment

Solera Wine Bar

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Flatwhite Waihi Beach

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience and Design

Fife Lane

Antipodes Water Outstanding Restaurant

Solera Wine Bar

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Supplier

Bidfood Tauranga

Flavours of Plenty Outstanding Producer

Mount Brewing Co.