Anderson says he is humbled to be stepping into the role. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anderson says he is humbled to be stepping into the role. Photo / Andrew Warner

Reducing road harm, methamphetamine use and deterring youth from going down criminal pathways.

These are the top priorities for the Bay of Plenty's new District Commander who has now been officially welcomed into his role.

A pōwhiri was held for Superintendent Tim Anderson at Hungahungatoroa Marae this morning, with iwi leaders, deputy commissioners, other police staff and community members in attendance.

After spending years in Wellington, Anderson said he was excited to return to the Bay because of the "outstanding" police staff and communities that were "so good" to work alongside.

"There were a couple of commander jobs vacant - I only applied for this one. We have had our challenges, but everyone works together really well here."

Anderson joined the police in 1994 and has held a range of appointments since then across Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Wellington.

Having already started his duties earlier in the year, he takes on a role previously held by Superintendent Andy McGregor, who retired in June.

Asked about his top priorities in the new role, Anderson said he was focused on reducing harm on the roads and targeting those selling methamphetamine.

It was crucial police continued to deal with distracted drivers impaired through alcohol and drug use, along with those texting and not wearing seatbelts, he said.

"A number of people choose to sell methamphetamine to their friends, family and others - and it just cripples those communities."

Police staff performing a haka for Superintendent Tim Anderson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anderson told the Bay of Plenty Times another priority was taking a multi-agency approach to support at-risk children and prevent them from going down criminal pathways.

It was important to work with those in the 7- to 10-year-old age bracket who were not attending school or who were experiencing family harm, he said.

"Because some of the ones you are dealing with now are 13,14,15 years old - they are already quite active in terms of offending. It's trying to deal with them before they reach that stage."

Anderson planned to be "visible in the community" while working as district commander, saying it helped leadership staff appreciate and understand the challenges of working on the frontline.

He said the relationship between local iwi and police was "paramount" as they worked collectively to make the region a safer place.

In his speech, Anderson said this relationship was "a very precious thing" and it was a "privilege and very humbling" to be welcomed onto the marae.

Addressing the crowd, Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison said there was "much to celebrate" about the new appointment and it was "inspiring" to hear how Anderson was committed to supporting iwi.

"It was inspiring because it added to the level of service that we talk about. It was inspiring to listen to on another level because we know the struggles of our people across many areas," Morrison said.

Ngāi te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said it was "incredibly important" Anderson led from the front and had the ability to "see into the world [the] way policing should be".

"How your leadership is going to change the way we are today - it will increase people's hope," Stanley said.

"You know what's what and where it needs to be. And that's just a matter of working with the others to make it happen."

Kaumātua and Hungahungatoroa Marae representative Tony Fisher said it was a privilege to have a police officer of "great experience and mana" leading the district.

"Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga and Ngāti Ranginui recognise the importance of our work together going forward so we can support Tim in his position," Fisher said.

In 2008, Anderson made the move to Rotorua, where he worked in serious crime investigation and on the covert side of investigating organised crime.

Since then he worked in the region as District Crime Manager solving several cold case homicides.

In Wellington, he served as the National Crime Manager, leading the National Criminal Investigation Group.

He led the investigation into attacks on the Christchurch mosques in March 2019, and as a trained Personal Protection Officer had been part of the operational security planning teams for major New Zealand political events.