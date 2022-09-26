Damage to the front of Bay Radiology in Fashion Island this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

Damage to the front of Bay Radiology in Fashion Island this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

A car crashed into two shops at a Pāpāmoa shopping centre this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Gravatt Rd about 9.30am.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said there was significant damage to the front of Bay Radiology at Fashion Island Shopping Centre.

The car has also gone through the interior wall into the neighbouring shop, Plum Organics.

The vehicle was still in the building.

Plum Organics manager Niki Mikkelsen said she was at the store with one customer when the incident happened around 9.15am.

"A car came through the next-door building and came through the dividing wall and into the shop."

Mikkelsen said she was "absolutely fine" and it happened "pretty quick".

"It was pretty clear what was happening - you could actually see the car kind of moving across the front of the shop. It was just a case of keeping myself and my customer out of the way."

Mikkelsen said the store was closed but customers could continue to shop online. Customers could also call the store if they needed help.

"We'll hope to be up and trading within a few days."

Bay Radiology Bay of Plenty regional manager Nicola Daisley said it was grateful no staff or customers were injured.

"Everyone on-site was understandably shaken and we commend everyone involved for their quick action," she said.

"Bay Radiology continues to operate out of the facility, with minimal disruption to our services."

Postie Papamoa manager Jessica Gregory said she initially thought the noise was "thunder".

She went outside and saw a car had gone into the Plum Organics store and went to see if everyone was okay.

"I noticed that there was an older lady in the car and that there was some gentleman trying to help her so it wouldn't keep moving which I thought was a good idea.

"I'm just glad no one was hurt."

Salvation Army store volunteer, Karen Peters, said she heard a "loud bang" which "sounded like a truck".

"We looked outside ... and then somebody noticed that they'd gone through the shop window. That's all we saw."

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance went to the scene and treated and took one person in a moderate condition to Tauranga Hospital.

