Lui Tuilave, 12, with his family after his basketball game at Trustpower Arena in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

Lui Tuilave - remember that name.

Lui is the son of former Tall Blacks basketball forward Rob Tuilave and a nephew of NBA star Steven Adams.

And he, too, has dreams of making it big in basketball.

The nearly 1.83m (6') tall 12-year-old bounds across the basketball court, shoots, and scores as a loud cheer bursts from the courtside.

Dozens of Lui's family have come to watch the Te Puke Intermediate pupil in his Zespri AIMS Games debut.

"He is just so loved," says Lui's aunty, Leigh Patuawa.

Lui's biggest cheerleader, however, was watching from above - his mum.

Jolene Patuawa Tuilave died from breast cancer just two months after Lui was born.

Lui Tuilave, 12. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

"She is here in a different way and she has been his whole life," Patuawa said. "She would have been proud of the person that he has become."

Jolene was the youngest of four daughters. She was a prominent Māori lawyer, did a lot of work for iwi, and had a passion for helping Māori, Patuawa said.

"She was the spokeswoman, one of the family's loudest, most confident, most fun people.

"The thing she wanted most in the world was just to be a mum."

Jolene had a stepdaughter Vitolia, who was currently playing for the New Zealand junior 3x3 basketball team in India.

Lui was her only son.

"The thing I am most proud of is he has the best attitude for life," said Patuawa.

"He is very loved. He has his cheekiness and his sense of humour from his mother."

Patuawa said Lui had been brought up by his dad, grandma Jacqui Patuawa, his step mum Charmaine and his aunties and cousins.

Lui said he was proud to have his family's support.

"Mum would be pretty happy I am playing right now. She will be proud."

Asked what he was most proud of, Lui said: "My family and my identity."

Lui said he had not had any advice from his uncle Steven. But he said his dad told him to "work hard, have fun".

Lui Tuilave (centre) in action for Te Puke Intermediate. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

He hoped to one day make it big in basketball. "I want to get to the NBA."

Lui thought the AIMS Games were "pretty important" for young athletes.

"It is all about having fun. But we have come here for the competition."

Despite losing their game 29-16 to Gisborne's Ilminster Intermediate on Tuesday, Lui was showered in hugs and kisses from the family.

"I love my family," Lui said.

Te Puke Intermediate School principal Jill Weldon, who was watching from courtside, said the AIMS Games were a "phenomenal" opportunity for young athletes.

"It is an opportunity to come together and pit themselves against other people from across the country and see how they stack up, meet new friends and learn from other schools."

Weldon said the intermediate had 440 pupils and they had 180 athletes competing in the Games.

"We enter everything, we are competitive."