The substance has now been identified as black sand that has washed down in recent stormy weather.

Black residue seen along Pāpāmoa Beach this week is not oil, or ash from Whakaari/White Island, according to Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“Bay of Plenty Regional Councilstaff have completed an inspection and concluded that it was not oil on the beach,” council compliance team leader Trudy Richards said.

Pāpāmoa resident Anne Tapper went for a walk along the beach near Simpson Rd at 10am on Tuesday and saw black residue stretching in both directions along the sand.

“I touched it, and it felt a bit oily, but I wasn’t sure if it was oil,” she said.

“It’s widespread right along the beach and it wasn’t there on Monday.