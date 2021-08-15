Mystery around man in Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries

A man was taken to hospital around 9pm last night. Photo / File

A man was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries last night, and police are trying to work out what happened.

A police spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital, not by emergency services, around 9pm last night.

Police did not have any information about where the incident happened or what caused his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident, and who haven't already spoken with police, can contact their nearest police station.

Alternatively, information can be called in anonymously via the Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 line.

Non-emergency information can be phoned into the police's 105 number.