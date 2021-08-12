Emergency services at two-car crash on SH29A in Tauranga

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.
A police media spokeswoman said they had been notified of the crash at 2.46pm.
The crash is near Kuihi and Welcome Bay Rds.
A St John spokeswoman said St John was called to the crash around the same time as the police.
"St John is assessing three patients. One in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition."
St John took one patient to Tauranga hospital in a moderate condition.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is also attending.