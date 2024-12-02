She has won the Rebel Sport Christmas trolley dash in Tauranga and plans to use the opportunity to give Teaukura the Christmas he deserves after years of fighting cancer.
“The true meaning of Christmas has become more profound for us – cancer has changed us. It’s taught us to cherish every moment, to appreciate the little things, and never take our time together for granted.”
The trolley dash gives five winners selected from 25,000 entries nationwide 90 seconds to run through the aisles of Rebel Sports stores and “grab everything on your Christmas list”, a statement from the retailer said.
Howden-Turnbull won the Tauranga store “dash”, which she will do on Wednesday.
Two cancer diagnoses in three years
Howden-Turnbull told the Bay of Plenty Times her son’s health ordeal started in July 2021 when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of 15.
He had chemotherapy to shrink his tumour then surgery to remove it, plus his right kidney, at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital.
After several months of treatment, he went into remission in February 2022.
In May this year, however, he got sick again – he was sleeping a lot and had a “persistent flu”.
What Howden-Turnbull thought was a spider bite “worsened over a few days”, causing pain, high fever and difficulty breathing.
She rushed him to Tokoroa Hospital. He was transferred to Waikato Hospital and treated for sepsis in the intensive care unit. Further testing revealed he had acute myeloid leukaemia, she said.