He went into remission after treatment and surgery, but he had to fight cancer again this year after being diagnosed with a different type.

Last month, the 18-year-old went back into remission.

Howden-Turnbull, 37, wants everyone to hear her son’s story because he has been through “so much at such a young age”.

She has won the Rebel Sport Christmas trolley dash in Tauranga and plans to use the opportunity to give Teaukura the Christmas he deserves after years of fighting cancer.

“The true meaning of Christmas has become more profound for us – cancer has changed us. It’s taught us to cherish every moment, to appreciate the little things, and never take our time together for granted.”

The trolley dash gives five winners selected from 25,000 entries nationwide 90 seconds to run through the aisles of Rebel Sports stores and “grab everything on your Christmas list”, a statement from the retailer said.

Howden-Turnbull won the Tauranga store “dash”, which she will do on Wednesday.

Two cancer diagnoses in three years

Howden-Turnbull told the Bay of Plenty Times her son’s health ordeal started in July 2021 when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of 15.

He had chemotherapy to shrink his tumour then surgery to remove it, plus his right kidney, at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital.

After several months of treatment, he went into remission in February 2022.

Putaruru teenager Isis Teaukura has been diagnosed with two types of cancers within three years.

In May this year, however, he got sick again – he was sleeping a lot and had a “persistent flu”.

What Howden-Turnbull thought was a spider bite “worsened over a few days”, causing pain, high fever and difficulty breathing.

She rushed him to Tokoroa Hospital. He was transferred to Waikato Hospital and treated for sepsis in the intensive care unit. Further testing revealed he had acute myeloid leukaemia, she said.

He had four cycles of chemotherapy and, in October, went back into remission, his mum said.

‘Our love for each other has kept us strong’

Howden-Turnbull said Teaukura’s cancer diagnoses had been “heartbreaking” and an “emotional rollercoaster” for the whānau.

“But our love for each other has kept us strong.”

She hoped he could lead a “normal life” including working and studying.

“For now, I think we’re just going to take it day by day and just focus on his recovery and these ongoing check-ups he’s got to have.”

Jolene Howden-Turnbull won the Rebel Sport Christmas trolley dash in Tauranga and is using the opportunity to give her son the Christmas he deserves after years of fighting cancer.

This included regular bone marrow biopsies and monthly blood tests for the rest of his life, she said.

“As a mother who’s navigated challenges of childhood cancer with my son, my advice to others is to trust your instincts, encourage open communication, and stay vigilant … "

“I just urge you to speak up if you’re feeling unwell, struggling emotionally … there are people who care and want to support you.”

‘I didn’t enter expecting to win’

Howden-Turnbull said she saw the Rebel Sport competition on social media and thought it would be an “amazing opportunity to give back to my son and our family”.

She was “overwhelmed” and “excited” when she found out she won.

“I didn’t enter expecting to win.”

Howden-Turnbull said she had made a “mental list” of what she wanted to get for her six children.

For Teaukura – her eldest – she planned to get gear from his favourite sports teams and some sports equipment.

For her other children, she planned to get apparel, shoes, and outdoor gear – “games that we can play as a family”.

She may get herself a new pair of shoes “but I’d rather see the smiles on my children’s faces”.

