Fire crews are fighting a blaze in Ruatoki.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a house fire, on Ruatoki Valley Rd, was reported at 4.53am.

One building, about 15x20m, was well alight when fire crews arrived, he said.

All occupants of the house were accounted for and there were no injuries.

There are two crews in attendance who continue to fight the blaze.

