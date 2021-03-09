Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval to host Lexus Urban Polo event

The Bay Oval will host the Lexus Urban Polo event next summer. Photo / Supplied

Bay Oval is getting set for the thunder of hooves and the prancing of ponies.

For the first time in its history, the international cricket ground in Mount Maunganui has been given the green light to host Lexus Urban Polo next summer.

New Zealand's premier polo event is a fusion of sport, fashion, food and music and is traditionally held in both Christchurch and Auckland in March.

Organisers said in a statement today that Lexus Urban Polo was more than just a sporting event, in the same way that going to the cricket was more than the game. It was about soaking up the sun, the atmosphere and getting up close and personal to the world's best polo players and ponies.

Lexus Urban Polo managing director Simon Wilson said they were thrilled Bay Oval had expressed interest in hosting their event and showing it off to a new audience.

"It's a fantastic venue and we are delighted that the people of the Bay of Plenty will get the chance to experience our unique event. The action is up close, there is music, food and fashion and it all happens in the heart of the city. It really is an experience like no other," he said.

Lexus is back as naming right sponsors for the 2021 Lexus Urban Polo season, Perrier-Jouët is the official champagne with Peroni on board as the official beer partner.