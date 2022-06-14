Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui traffic: BayLink interchange getting ready to partially open

3 minutes to read
Waka Kotahi's regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton discusses the highlights and challenges of the Te Maunga interchange.

Waka Kotahi's regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton discusses the highlights and challenges of the Te Maunga interchange.

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

A smooth run for Pāpāmoa commuters is one step closer with the partial opening of the Te Maunga Interchange.

NZTA says the reopening is one piece of a bigger puzzle in its $262 million Baylink

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.