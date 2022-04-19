The Bayfair underpass is open.

The long-awaited State Highway 2 underpass at Bayfair is open for use, and resident organisations say it will be "an asset to the community".

The underpass was not included in the initial Baypark to Bayfair Link (B2B) plan and was added after extensive community backlash and consultation. While it's open for use, it's not yet finished.

Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Philip Brown led the fight for the underpass through the Bay Underpass Alliance.

Walking through the Bayfair underpass. Photo / Andrew Warner

Brown said the community fought hard for the underpass because it was "the only safe crossing of SH2".

He said it meant the elderly "have no fear of crossing the road - they don't have to scurry across on a pedestrian crossing, they don't have to wait... you can cross that road when you want to".

But he said it was not just the elderly residents who would benefit.

The brand-new Bayfair underpass. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The whole community will use it. Everybody's going to benefit [from] it - it's an asset to the community."

He said it would also help schoolchildren cross the road safely.

"On weekends you'll find the recreational cyclists using it, during the week it's the people who go to work, who go shopping, the local residents. I just think it gets used all the time by everybody.

"Theoretically, drivers don't have to stop as often, because people won't be using pedestrian crossings [as much].

"It's a win-win for everybody. Common sense prevailed... nobody's losing out at all."

Pāpāmoa Residents and Ratepayers Association president Philip Brown. Photo / Talia Parker

Sustainable BOP executive director Glen Crowther said the community "wanted to retain a safe option for people to walk or travel by bike, scooter, wheelchair or mobility scooter between the two shopping centres, and between Matapihi and Arataki".

"The underpass can future-proof the intersection for when traffic flows increase even further, and can also provide a vital link in the cycle network."

Crowther said it was a relief to see the underpass built, but it was "a bit of a mixed blessing, as the project has been a bit of a disaster overall, with massive cost blowouts and huge delays".

When the first sod was turned on the Baypark to Bayfair Project in 2017, it was expected to cost $120m and be finished by 2020.

Last year, however, the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed the estimate had risen to $262m, finishing in December 2023.

Crowther thought the underpass would be very popular long term.

"We have to be realistic about how many people will be going through it in the short term, but it will prove to be really valuable."

Sustainable BOP chief executive Glen Crowther Photo / George Novak

In response to Crowther's criticism, Waka Kotahi's regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said the B2B project "is complex and is taking place within a highly constrained environment, with challenging soil conditions, on a narrow, busy arterial corridor".

"The change of the project scope at an advanced stage of the construction programme to include the addition of the pedestrian and cycling underpass, along with complex ground conditions and the impact of Covid-19 at a critical time, has all had a cumulative impact on project cost."

Wilton said the organisation "recognised the community's strong appetite for an underpass and changed the construction scope to achieve this".

"An underpass was not included in the original project scope as Waka Kotahi followed best-practice recommendations [based on international trends at the time]."

Outside the Bayfair underpass. Photo / Andrew Warner

Wilton said they anticipate the underpass will have 1000 crossings per day.

"The underpass is recognised as a key link in Tauranga's cycling network and will be regularly used by residents and schoolchildren walking and cycling between Matapihi, Bayfair and Arataki.

"In combination with the ability to cross at ground level via the signalised pedestrian crossings through the new Bayfair roundabout, the underpass will provide a safer connection for people walking, cycling, using scooters and mobility scooters."

Wilton said the remaining work involved constructing the stairs at either end, finishing the ramp on the Matapihi side, concrete work and painting.

Waka Kotahi Waikato and Bay of Plenty regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton. Photo / Supplied

Wilton said the underpass will be fully lit at night and will have CCTV cameras installed once it is completed.

"Temporary lighting has been installed that switches on automatically when the streetlights come on. At completion, there will also be decorative lighting above the entrances to the box sections of the underpass."

Wilton said the underpass will be closing again for the finishing touches before the B2B is finished.

"At that time, people walking and cycling will be able to cross via the new signalised crossing through the Bayfair roundabout."

The lead-up to the Bayfair underpass. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga City Council's director of transport Brendan Bisley said the council had "facilitated engagement between the community and Waka Kotahi... to have the decision [not to include an underpass] reviewed, which subsequently led to its reinstatement".

He said the underpass was important for the community.

"It provides a safer, faster and easier way for people walking, cycling and using mobility scooters to cross Maunganui Rd rather than the alternative, which was multiple, signalised crossing points at the Bayfair roundabout.



"Work continues on the B2B project and the underpass remains a work in progress."



HOW TO USE THE UNDERPASS

People on foot, bikes, scooters, mobility scooters and wheelchairs approaching State Highway 2 from Matapihi will be able to access the underpass via a new concrete ramp, which will meet the existing temporary footpath in front of Golf 360.

The Bayfair exit and entrance to the underpass will also be through a new concrete ramp that connects with the Bayfair Shopping Centre car park.

A marked route will connect people with the outside of the shopping centre.

Pedestrians and cyclists travelling to and from Girven Rd should continue east around the outside of the shopping centre and onto the Girven Rd footpath.

Pedestrians and cyclists travelling to and from Mount Maunganui should follow the marked route around the centre's perimeter to the rear of Countdown before using the existing pedestrian crossing to connect with the footpath leading to State Highway 2 and Maunganui Rd.

Circular blue stickers placed at intervals on the ground will mark the route in both directions.

Construction will continue in the area so underpass users should take care.