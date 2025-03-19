People are reminded to check their tickets this morning.

People are reminded to check their tickets this morning.

Players from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Auckland are counting their winnings today after picking up shares of Lotto First Division’s $1 million in Wednesday night’s draw.

Three players each won $333,333.

The winning tickets were sold at Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto in Auckland, Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga, Lotto NZ said.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

“Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw,” said a Lotto spokesperson.