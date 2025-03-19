Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, Auckland players win share of Lotto $1 million

SunLive
Quick Read

People are reminded to check their tickets this morning.

People are reminded to check their tickets this morning.

Players from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Auckland are counting their winnings today after picking up shares of Lotto First Division’s $1 million in Wednesday night’s draw.

Three players each won $333,333.

The winning tickets were sold at Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto in Auckland, Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga, Lotto NZ said.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

“Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw,” said a Lotto spokesperson.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

“Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1 4 13 25 26 27 with Bonus 16 and Powerball 6. Strike was 13 27 25 26.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times