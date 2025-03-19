Players from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Auckland are counting their winnings today after picking up shares of Lotto First Division’s $1 million in Wednesday night’s draw.
Three players each won $333,333.
The winning tickets were sold at Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto in Auckland, Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga, Lotto NZ said.
Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
“Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw,” said a Lotto spokesperson.