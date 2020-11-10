Mount Maunganui streets could see 'big change' under proposals

Innovating Streets at The Mount project manager Guy Protheroe says redesigns are needed to help prepare Mount Maunganui for the next 20 to 30 years. Photo / George Novak

New plans that could reshape Mount Maunganui's most popular streets have been revealed.

But it will be up to residents to say what they want to see go ahead.

Tauranga City Council is today unveiling proposed redesign options for the streets in and around the heart of Mount Maunganui. The council is releasing the plans in an effort to survey the community over the next two and a half weeks on which options people prefer.

The options involve changes to street, traffic and footpath layouts at Pilot Bay, Adams Ave, Marine Parade's Main Beach area, Marine Parade near Tay St, Tay St intersection, Banks Ave and Salisbury Ave.

Adams Ave and The Mall at Pilot Bay are among the streets in Mount Maunganui subject to potential redesign that could include a one-way trial. Photo / File

The proposed plans include the controversial proposed one-way trial of Pilot Bay; a potential roundabout at the intersection of Tay St and Marine Parade, and the possibility of shutting off Adams Ave to traffic completely.

Project manager Guy Protheroe said community feedback would be an integral part of shaping that part of Mount Maunganui for the next 20 to 30 years.

"It could be a game-changer in terms of how the Mount is," he said.

"At the moment the balance is very much in favour of cars. It is very car-focused. Longer-term, the atmosphere could be much more relaxed and pedestrian-focused."

Protheroe said the first round of feedback, which prompted a lot of support and opposition to the proposed one-way trial for Pilot Bay earlier this year, attracted 1236 submissions. He anticipated a similar level of feedback this time around.

Some options had already attracted a lot of support from a community design group, which is a group of 28 local residents who lodged their interest in working on the project.

One of the most popular options was the proposal to close Adams Ave to through traffic and create a more pedestrian-friendly zone. The area would still allow emergency and residential vehicle access.

Marine Parade at Mount Maunganui could be dramatically redesigned, pending community feedback. Photo / File

"The idea was that could then create a very strong link from the cafes [to the beach]. It would be a complete change of character of the area. You could have markets, concerts, events, buskers, all those sorts of things. There was a lot of support for that," Protheroe said.

"It would be a big change. Obviously, there would be implications for how we would deal with traffic, that would still need to be thought through. But it's a perspective of asking people whether they would like to explore that."

A proposed redesign for Marine Parade at Mount Maunganui's Main Beach offers a one-way system, plenty of parking, cycleway and footpath. Image / Supplied

One of the biggest concerns already raised by the group was the potential loss of parking, he said.

Protheroe said the ultimate goal of the redesign and seeking feedback was to help prepare for the future.

"This is the first time this has been looked at this comprehensively," he said.

"It's really about how the area will be in 20 to 30 years' time when you have a lot more people living in the Bay and at the Mount. The thing is that there is going to be a huge amount of additional pressure and you can only squeeze so many cars into the peninsula."

Mount Maunganui would lose its appeal to people if something wasn't done to address the traffic and access amid the region's predicted population growth, Protheroe said.

Mount Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers Association spokesman Michael O'Neill, who is part of the community design group, said the redesign options were a "great opportunity for Mount residents to genuinely consult with Tauranga City Council".

A proposed redesign of Marine Parade at Mount Maunganui's Main beach offers two-way traffic, less parking, cycleway and footpaths. Image / Supplied

"As a community, we really feel that we have been included and we have enjoyed working together with council in a neutral and open fashion."

Mount Maunganui College student and fellow community design group member Brooke McGregor said she encouraged everyone who had anything to do with the Mount to share their thoughts on which designs they would like to see the council trial.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said the city needed to make plans to deal with growth.

"Tauranga is growing fast and in the Mount, in particular, we have limited space to accommodate more residents and visitors. Innovating Streets at The Mount is the perfect chance to test how we can plan for a busier future while making the area safer and more enjoyable for people to use."

On average per month, Tauranga's population increased by 365 people (or 4385 people per year) between 2013 and 2018. By 2033, the council estimates the population will reach 164,084 people, and 198,374 people by 2063.

The project will cost $990,000 excluding GST. Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is funding 90 per cent of this, with the council is funding the rest.

A proposed redesign of Marine Parade and Adams Ave does not allow through traffic but offers plenty of pedestrian access. Image / Supplied

Feedback will be collated and presented on December 15 to the community design group, who will ultimately endorse the key designs that will be worked on with traffic modelling and more detailed design plans before being presented to the council in February.

The trials would likely begin in April.

People can find out more and have their say on the proposed redesigns via the council's website from tomorrow, or by visiting the Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park, Mount Maunganui Library, Mount Hot Pools or Baywave to pick up a print copy of the form.