Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui streets could see 'big change' under proposals

5 minutes to read

Innovating Streets at The Mount project manager Guy Protheroe says redesigns are needed to help prepare Mount Maunganui for the next 20 to 30 years. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

New plans that could reshape Mount Maunganui's most popular streets have been revealed.

But it will be up to residents to say what they want to see go ahead.

Tauranga City Council is today unveiling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.