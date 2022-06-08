The fire was on Maranui St in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

Emergency services attended a "well-involved" house fire in Mount Maunganui just after 2am today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were no reports of injuries at the Maranui St address.

The house was about 10m by 15m, he said.

Six appliances and a command unit went to the scene from the Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Greerton fire stations.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the incident at 2.11am.

Two fire investigators are at the scene today to investigate the cause of the fire.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a fire on Maranui St around 2.20am. They were due to stay on scene until a fire investigator arrived.