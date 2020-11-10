Mount Maunganui College students excel in multiple sports

Mount Maunganui student Tia Lassey (left) was selected to attend the Basketball New Zealand Junior Tall Ferns Camp. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui College students have found success in a range of different sports.

After strong performances at the Secondary School Central Invitational Basketball Tournament, Year 11 student Tia Lassey was selected to attend the Basketball New Zealand Junior Tall Ferns Camp in December.

Year 12 student Melika Samia was also selected in the squad of 25 who will attend the three-day camp at Saint Kentigern College in Auckland.

Year 9 student Mischa Boorman has been selected in the Climbing New Zealand Youth Development Squad. As a member of this group she has placed herself in contention for further selection into the New Zealand team for 2021 and will have the opportunity to attend a selection camp.

On the back of their outstanding performances at the New Zealand Secondary School Swimming Championships, Molly Shivnan, Zyleika Pratt-Smith and Talitha McEwan have all been named in the Swimming New Zealand National Age Group Programme.

In order to be selected, swimmers needed to be able to meet a certain qualifying time for their chosen events. The purpose of the squad is to develop performance behaviours and support New Zealand's best young swimmers on their journey.

Year 9 student Renee Carey and Year 10 student Lulu Johnson recently travelled to Auckland for the New Zealand Road Race Championships.

Both competitors raced in the Under-16 girls 4km division, with Lulu coming second and Renee fourth with times of 14m 36s and 15m 38s respectively. The event was well attended, with more than 275 athletes registered to race on the day.

Lulu backed up the next day at the Tinman Triathlon held in Mount Maunganui. Racing over the short course distance, she won the 11-15 age group in a time of 45 minutes.

Year 9 student Finnley Oliver also attended the event and finished second in the 11-15 age group in a time of 42m 28s.

- Supplied content