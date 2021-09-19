Mount Maunganui beach art: Pāpāmoa man wows locals with giant mandala

A giant mandala carved into the sand at Mount Maunganui beach captured the attention of locals. Photo / Supplied

It is no secret that those who walk up Mount Maunganui are treated to a nice view but at the weekend the view was more spectacular than ever.

Beachgoers and Mauao climbers alike enjoyed a giant mandala, about 20m in diameter, carved into the sand.

The man responsible for the creation was Kenrick Smith, with help from his friend Bryn Railton, and while the gratitude he received from the community was pleasing, his inspiration came from within.

"In the first lockdown, we were living in Katikati and once it got to level 2 I went to Waihi Beach with my 1-year-old," he said.

"I was drawing on the ground around her and I thought 'man, this is quite therapeutic, this helps my mental health quite a lot'."

Kenrick Smith with his Mount Maunganui beach creation. Photo / Supplied

Moving to Pāpāmoa, Smith started making regular trips to the beach to draw in the sand - more for the therapeutic sensation than anything.

"This lockdown I got more involved, started using bits of string and a rake. It's a meditative practice for me.

"Whenever the tides are good I head out, usually in Pāpāmoa, I was doing it every two days during this last lockdown.

"The Mount spot is epic though and everyone seemed to like it at the weekend. This one took me about two hours."

Smith said watching the artwork being washed away was all part of the process.

"It's a Buddhist practice, the mandala, they usually do it with coloured sand. It teaches you to hold things lightly and be present. It teaches you to be in the now."

Pāpāmoa's Kenrick Smith was inspired to do a bigger project after drawing a pattern around his 1-year-old daughter at the beach. Photo / Supplied

He said it was satisfying, however, to see the joy his creation gave the community.

"I posted the photo on the Mount Maunganui Noticeboard Facebook page and it got about 2500 likes and 50 comments, everyone's just loving it.

"It's a different vibe, after doing it by myself for so long. It was a cracker day looking out over the harbour as well."

Anyone wanting to see more of Smith's work can check out his Instagram @captain_bojangles.