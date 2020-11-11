Mount F45 gym to do five-hour burpee fundraiser for Wish4Fish

Some of the team getting ready to burpee for five hours. Photo / Supplied

What's worse than doing 20 burpees? Doing them for five hours. Yet that is exactly what 18 people will be doing this weekend to raise money for a worthy cause.

The goal is two-fold; to raise $5000 for Wish4Fish and for the group from F45 The Mount to do a collective 5000 burpees in that time.

Wish4Fish Charitable Trust was founded by Bryce Dinneen, a former Bay of Plenty senior men's cricketer and half-marathon runner.

A shallow-water diving accident in 2007 left Dinneen paralysed and needing 24-hour help.

Not wanting to let go of his passion for fishing, he formed the charity which provides , access to the water for people with a physical or mental disability, illness or financial hardship.

Dinneen said $5000 would allow 16 people to get out on the water at around $300 per head.

Wish4Fish Charitable Trust founder Bryce Dinneen. Photo / Supplied

Dinneen said it was great to see a local gym putting in the mahi for locals and making a difference for both those who would not otherwise have access to a sea experience and for their families who saw their loved ones enjoying themselves.

Local videographer Jarod Mason from Mason Media had been filming a documentary with Dinneen for nearly a year about his accident.

Mason was also a part-time trainer and rallied up some troops from F45 The Mount to support the cause.

"We get the privilege of being able to move our body every day, and we probably take it for granted," he said.

Mason said most people were nervous but excited to put themselves out of their comfort zone.

Three teams of six will meet at Mount Drury reserve at 7am on Saturday to get the work done one minute at a time.

Mason said they were aiming for an average of 20 burpees per minute, and while the weekly trainings had been sporadic, the crew managed around 250 burpees in 40 minutes.

A Givealittle page has been set up for those keen to donate to the cause.

Those who would like to nominate someone to Wish4Fish can contact Dinneen via wish4fish.co.nz.