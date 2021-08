Police were called to the crash around 10.10am. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Katikati.

Police were called to the intersection of Earl Drive and Main Rd around 10.10am.

A spokeswoman the person on the motorbike was seriously injured in a crash with a car and the driver of the car had fled the scene.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance took the person with serious injuried to Tauranga Hospital.

Police are making inquiries.