Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mortgage applications plummet at major bank but 5 per cent deposit for house still possible

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Getting your accounts in order is important when you're applying for a home loan.

Getting your accounts in order is important when you're applying for a home loan.

Savvy first-home buyers who use the Government’s suite of incentives and their KiwiSaver could get on to the property ladder with a 5 per cent deposit, one mortgage adviser says.

Loan applications at Kiwibank dropped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times