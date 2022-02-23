More volunteers are needed to help those in need. Pictured is Megan Branks. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

No one in the Branks family goes hungry.

Head of the household Megan Branks is constantly in the kitchen whipping up dinners — she loves to cook and has closeby family who get to enjoy her food.

But her meals are not just for her brood.

She has cooked about 300 meals since September last year — the majority of which have been dispersed to those in need or are sitting in freezers.

She looks after Kura Kai in Katikati with area coordinator Sara Elliot.

Kura Kai started in 2020. Funds are raised to purchase chest freezers which are donated to high schools. Volunteers give their time, money and resources to cook nutritious family meals to help keep freezers stocked.

Student leaders identify who is in need throughout the community.

Megan and Sara cook meals for Katikati College. Megan has access to an abundance of vegetables, beasts and she's also a preserving guru.

But they need more helpers to cook meals as demand is growing, she says.

"I think there's more need than we think there is. At this point the freezer takes 400 meals and we have filled it up twice since late last year.

"We're quite concerned about the elderly community ... they won't put their hand up because they always think there's someone worse off than them," Megan says.

"Sara and I are also worried because Christmas has just been and people always overspend at Christmas. Now the credit card bills are rolling in so things will be tight."

After the lockdowns, Megan knows many have not been paid their full wages but still have the same costs.

"We need people to cook and if there's people with an abundance of vegetables — maybe they're an avid gardener with tomatoes or other vegetables coming out their ears — let us know."

INFO+ In Katikati, call Sara for more details on 021 287 4444 or visit www.kurakai.co.nz for more information or to donate.



The Kura Kai concept was founded by Makaia Carr, from Papamoa.

She was inspired by a local school's "compassion freezer" and loved the idea of giving families direct help through a home-cooked meal.

Kura Kai raise funds for to purchase chest freezers for local high schools throughout the country. Volunteers cook family meals and keep the freezers stocked.

Local high school leaders help to identify people in the community who may need some help. The meals can be for high school families but for anyone in the community.

Kura Kai also ask for people to look out for others in the community who may be too proud to ask for help.

Cooking meals and volunteering has minimum commitment or expectation, cook as little or as often as you can.

Kura Kai would love more volunteers to create meals or just to make extra meals every now and then.

