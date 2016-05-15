Mobil to face court after oil spill

Clean up at Pilot Bay after Mobil Oil Spill. Photo/file

Fuel giant Mobil Oil New Zealand will appear in Tauranga District Court today after an oil spill which leached into the city's harbour last year.

The fuel company is expected to be sentenced on charges relating to an oil spill in Tauranga Harbour on April 27, 2015.

About 1500 litres of fuel leaked into the Harbour, reaching Pilot Bay, during a ship bunkering operation from two corrosion holes about 4mm wide in a 150mm wide lateral pipeline.

A clean-up crew of about 70 people worked to clean up oil which coated shorelines at Maungatapu and Bridge Marina.

Workers included staff from Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Tauranga City Council, Ministry for Primary Industries fisheries officers, Envirowaste, trained oil responders from Waikato Regional Council and volunteers from local iwi/hapu and the community.