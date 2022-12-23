Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mitre 10 latest tenant to join billion-dollar planned Papamoa East town centre

Sandra Conchie
By
4 mins to read
A large scale view of the location of The Sands Town Centre, Mitre 10 and New World supermarket and the Papamoa East interchange. Photo / Supplied

A large scale view of the location of The Sands Town Centre, Mitre 10 and New World supermarket and the Papamoa East interchange. Photo / Supplied

Home improvement and garden retailer Mitre 10 is the second major anchor tenant for the planned billion-dollar town centre development in Pāpāmoa East, which is expected to create up to 100 more jobs.

In June,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times