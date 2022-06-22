(L to R ) Tracey Hall, Pikiteora Russell, Peter Williams, Diahla Newton and Beverely Boswell with I AM Hope founder Mike King (centre) next to trust director Tommy Wilson. Photo / Supplied

Five staff at a Tauranga charity that provides support services to at-risk vulnerable people have received special taonga in recognition of their hard work "every day".

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust staff Tracey Hall, Pikiteora Russell, Peter Williams, Diahla Newton and Beverely Boswell were presented with the pounamu by I Am Hope founder Mike King last week.

I Am Hope is a youth and community-focused support group run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, started by King.

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust executive director Tommy Kapai Wilson said five staff who had been with the trust for five years or more were presented with beautifully carved pounamu in recognition for their tireless service.

Wilson said due to heavy caseload commitments these staff had not had much time for a decent break after more than two years, but worked hard every day looking after some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

"As part of our Matariki celebrations, we decided to present the five staff with a pounamu carved by local master carver Gavin Smith in recognition of all their tireless efforts."

Wilson said the five recipients had no idea until King walked in the door, having earlier told them that a mystery guest would be attending their normal Friday staff meeting.

"The fact that Mike had come down from Auckland to present these awards was more than a surprise it was a quite emotional presentation for all the staff."

The presentations took place at the Trust's yet-to-be-opened Wai Ora building on The Strand beside the waka.

Wai Ora was set to become a satellite office of the I Am Hope support service, and more details about the opening of the Tauranga office would be revealed soon, he said.

Wilson said so far 10 pounamu had been presented, including one to the Trust's patron Sir Paul Adams and another to the Trust's chairperson Beth Bowden.

Wilson was the first to receive a pounamu in recognition of his 10-plus years of service and said it was one of his prized taonga.

"We felt it was important to recognise the staff after a tough two years. Every day they have to deal with the trauma of looking after our large triage of social work cases.

"It's very stressful and emotional work and this taonga is comforting and a guardian. I never take my pounamu off and I am always holding it."

The Trust's manager of social services Pikiteaora Russell, who has worked at the Trust for 10 years, said receiving her pounamu taonga was so unexpected and she felt honoured.

"We get appreciation from our clients in various different ways every day, and contributing to the wellness of our community is all that matters. It never gets any better than that.

"I have accepted this beautiful acknowledgement and taonga not just for myself but for all the Te Tuinga staff who have been part of the Trust's growth in helping our community.

"This is our Trust's philosophy. We may not be able to help everyone but if we can help in some small part when we can we will. It is all about heart and giving people some hope. It doesn't get any simpler than that."

In a written statement, Mike King said: "My trust I am Hope and Te Tuinga are both in the same business. This is about being there for those who are flying solo.

"When you provide a safe space for our youth to share their solo flights, then and only then, can the magic healing mahi (work) we both do begin."