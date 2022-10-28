Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Michele Hunter: Frustrated public is starting to lose its faith in the justice system

Bay of Plenty Times
The punishment needs to fit the crime, and I think things have swayed too far in the offenders' favour, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

The punishment needs to fit the crime, and I think things have swayed too far in the offenders' favour, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Warning - this article discusses rape and sexual assault

If one thing emerges from a change of Government at the next election, I hope New Zealand's justice system gets a major overhaul.

Things have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times