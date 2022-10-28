Michele Hunter: Frustrated public is starting to lose its faith in the justice system

The punishment needs to fit the crime, and I think things have swayed too far in the offenders' favour, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

Warning - this article discusses rape and sexual assault

If one thing emerges from a change of Government at the next election, I hope New Zealand's justice system gets a major overhaul.

Things have gone too far in the wrong direction when the rights, feelings and conveniences of perpetrators outweigh those of their victims.

Last week National called on Minister of Justice Kiri Allan to launch an inquiry into the Crown's handling of the Jayden Meyer rape case and its implications.

As a mother, heck, as a woman I was so incensed by the case, I would love to read the outcome of such an inquiry.

Meyer raped four girls and sexually assaulted another when he was 16 and the girls were 15. He was sentenced to nine months' home detention.

The Crown initially supported the sentence but then appealed, seeking prison time. Meyer's lawyer, Rachel Adams, submitted that quashing the sentence would be "inhumane" for him.

She previously resisted further restrictions on his social media use as they would result in him feeling isolated.

I struggle with these comments in relation to the offender, rather than the victims.

Social media itself is far from a necessity. Facebook only started around the year Meyer was born.

Yes, it's good news that he is getting rehabilitation, good that he is currently complying with the conditions of his sentence – but why should the public expect any less?

Multiple street protests suggest many felt strongly that his sentence was light.

If the potential for rehabilitation was the driving force behind keeping him out of prison, the question has to be at what point do the needs of the offender outweigh the suffering of their victims?

Allan wouldn't comment on the court decision to decline the Crown's appeal of the sentence, or call for an inquiry saying the justice system needed to undertake its "work without political interference or influence".

She said a more "victim-centric" justice system was a significant priority for her.

The punishment needs to fit the crime, and I think things have swayed too far in the offenders' favour.

Meanwhile, the public is losing faith in both the justice system and the community policing it once relied on.

Frustrated at the lack of action, victims of lower-level crimes are doing the detective work themselves – tracking down the offenders and offering them up to police.

Earlier this month Auckland tradie Braden Barker found the person who stole his tools was brazenly selling them on Facebook Marketplace, but was told there weren't the police resources to join him at a meeting with the suspected thief.

Aucklander Laurence Pope tracked down the offender who burgled his home by obtaining CCTV footage from shops the thief had used his credit card at.

The thief confessed via social media but police warn these type of confessions rarely stand up in court.

When the story went to print, police had found a haul of stolen goods in a storage locker and were following leads but an arrest was yet to be made.

Pope got his backpack back but none of its valuable and sentimental contents.

A lack of resources means offenders are coming up trumps, while their victims suffer personal and financial losses. Worse still the wider community's faith in the police begins to wane.

Admittedly, I'm not prepared to put my hand up to join the force, and I have the utmost respect for those who do.

While varied and undoubtedly rewarding, it's a career that comes with risks.

Anyone who takes on the challenge deserves respect, good working conditions and support from others who aren't willing to put their hand up for the job.

Clearly New Zealand needs a few more of them.

If the benefits of crime outweigh the penalties for it, or the offenders needs are put ahead of their victims, things are only going to get worse.

Public protests over a sentencing are not common but I suspect will continue if the community feels the justice system is ruling in favour of offenders.

Meanwhile, if police keep telling the community not to take criminal matters into their own hands, but don't have the resource levels or time to chase stolen property, it leaves some victims with little option but to do so.

If things don't start to change I suspect there will be many more protests and likely some vigilante justice to come.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit Safe to talk for an online chat

• Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

Michele Hunter is a local business owner, mum of two school-age children and a former Bay of Plenty Times chief reporter. She is Tauranga born and bred - with opinions on most things. You'll often find her by the water – sea or lake - enjoying all this great region has to offer.