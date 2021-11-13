Metservice issues heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty

The warning is valid from 7am to 7pm. Photo / NZME

The warning is valid from 7am to 7pm. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a renewed severe weather warning for the Bay of Plenty.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, it said heavy rain and severe gales were forecast for many parts of central and northern New Zealand.

A large and complex low-pressure system and associated fronts are forecast to bring periods of heavy rain and severe gales. Heavy rain warnings and watches, and strong wind watches are in force for many places.

MetService initially issued a warning for ranges of the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki and inland Gisborne ranges yesterday but the rain eased and the warning was lifted.

It issued a new heavy rain watch for the area that evening.

The heavy rain watch is valid from 7am to 7pm and the areas may see periods of heavy rain and rainfall may approach warning criteria.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Residents were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes were made or more areas added.