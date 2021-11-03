Strong winds in BOP prompt safety warnings

Fire crews at downed power lines on Kaitemako Rd today. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Motorists in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato are being asked to take care on the roads with high winds bringing down trees and powerlines across the two regions this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman Rob Campbell said MetService had issued a strong wind watch for parts of the Bay of Plenty and Waikato until Thursday morning.

"Avoid unnecessary travel and, if you must travel, expect the unexpected and remain alert. Drive to the conditions and watch out for fallen trees, branches and downed powerlines."

In the Bay of Plenty, high winds have seen trees and powerlines down and road closures or delays on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges, SH30 Tikitere and SH35 near Te Kaha and at Torere Beach this morning, with all since reopened.

Earlier, power was out to multiple customers in Welcome Bay after powerlines were brought down.

In the Waikato, multiple trees have come down on SH 1 at Karapiro, between Keeley's Reserve and Maungatautari Rd, on both sides of the highway. The southbound lane was closed and northbound traffic was down to one lane under stop/go traffic management.

Trees are continuing to fall, both onto the highway and within the reserve. Traffic management and maintenance crews are on-site and trees were being removed as quickly as it was possible to do so safely.

An arborist was en-route to provide further advice.

Further south, there is also a strong wind watch in place for the Desert Rd, and motorists were encouraged to take care, particularly in open, exposed areas.

Campbell asked motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites. Treat all powerlines as live.

High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds.