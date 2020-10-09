Mauao track closures next week as helicopters help with maintenance

There will be track closures on Mauao next week. Photo / File

There will be track closures on Mauao next week for safety as helicopters help with upgrading and resurfacing of the Waikorire track.

The Tauranga City Council has warned of the following closures:

- Waikorire track closed: 8am Monday to 4pm Friday.

- All of Mauao closed, all tracks: 7am to 4.30pm, Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday.

There will be no public access during this time.

As helicopters will be used during these works, the closures were to ensure public safety.

Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points and the work was weather dependent.

Access to the summit on Monday, Tuesday (and Friday, if works are complete) will be via the 4x4 track and the Oruahine track.