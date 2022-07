People can again climb Mauao for epic views of Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

Mauao has reopened ahead of schedule after tree removal work this week.

A full closure of Mauao started yesterday and was expected to end tomorrow to ensure public safety while helicopters carried out tree removal works.

Tauranga City Council said the maunga opened this evening, a day early.

The Pilot Bay boat ramp and car park remained closed until 5pm on Tuesday next week.