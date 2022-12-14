Mauao base track is closed. Photo / File

The Mauao base track is now closed until further notice.

The closure is in place to maintain public safety while heavy sea swells, coinciding with high tide, continue to breach the base track, Tauranga City Council said in a statement this afternoon.

The closure will be reassessed this afternoon and the track will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Warning signs advising of the closures are in place. Tracks to the summit of Mauao remain open.

With more wet weather forecast, people using these tracks should exercise caution.

A heavy rain warning is now in place for the Western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel until 9am Thursday.

MetService said 140mm to 180mm of rain could fall about the ranges, with 70mm to 100 mm near the coast.

🌧 Heavy rain for some northeastern parts of the North Island and northwest Tasman



🟠 Orange Warning for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga - 140 to 180mm in the ranges on top of what has already fallen and 70-100mm near the coast



ℹ Details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/XX6HWSBgRz — MetService (@MetService) December 13, 2022







