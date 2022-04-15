Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Matua white supremacist flyers: Group claims to have NZ base

4 minutes to read
An aerial image of Matua. Photo / George Novak

An aerial image of Matua. Photo / George Novak

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

The group behind "repugnant" white supremacist flyers distributed in a Tauranga community claims it is ''deeply embedded in New Zealand''.

But an expert on white supremacy says he does not believe the claim.

Flyers promoting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.