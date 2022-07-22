Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Matt Cowley: Why are we talking ourselves into a recession?

3 minutes to read
Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

There are many external factors impacting New Zealand businesses at present.

Rising fuel costs, supply chain issues, additional pandemic requirements and higher costs of capital. Consumers have less discretionary spending, there are extreme weather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.