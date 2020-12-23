Matakana Island and Tauranga community band together as fire burns

Helicopters battle the fire at Matakana Island days after it broke out. Photo / George Novak

Marlene Samuels has lived on Matakana Island for more than 50 years and in all her time she has never seen the island burn like it is right now.

But above the adversity, she says it has been wonderful to see the island family and the Tauranga community "band together" to get on top of the blaze that is tearing through pine forest on the island.

"It's our fathers, sons, wives and husbands, nieces and nephews. They're all out there fighting, it's our whenua."

Seventy-five firefighters have been battling the Matakana Island blaze since it started on December 13.

Homes were not at risk at this stage but the fire was tearing through forestry on the island and burning deep underground.

On Saturday, smoke was seen billowing after the fire jumped a fire break, causing it to flare up again after firefighters had previously got it under control.

Fire crews were working closely with local iwi on the island.

Smoke seen billowing from Matakana Island. Photo / Nathan Pettigrew

Samuels had nieces and nephews who were out fighting the fire and said "we are all family over here".

She was working with a large team who were manning the Matakana Island Voluntary Rural Fire Force station to provide food and water to those fighting the blaze.

All 15 firefighters from the island's crew had worked tirelessly since the blaze started and would be in action from early in the morning through to 10pm alongside Tauranga crews.

Other crews from the city would come over to do the overnight shifts.

She said they may not know all the firefighters but it was important to look after them and "band together" at this time.

The Matakana Island community was warmed by the large amount of food and water donations they had received from generous people in Tauranga.

"There have been so many donations from the town. They have also set up a canteen in the bush for the firefighters."

Samuels lived right by the forest on the island, but the blaze was on the other side. She said it was "still a concern" and she had not seen anything like this in all her years there.

"Not to this extent, not even close."

She said they were all "very aware" of the danger.