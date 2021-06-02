Māori tourism operators impacted by Covid-19 to receive $15m boost over two years, minister says

Willie Jackson, Kelvin Davis, and Peeni Henare attended a post-Budget breakfast at Te Puia today. Photo / Stephen Parker

A $15 million funding boost over two years has been set aside for Māori tourism operators who were impacted by Covid-19.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson announced the investment in Rotorua today as part of an overall plan to boost New Zealand's economic recovery post-pandemic.

It comes after the Government gave $12m to support more than 600 Māori tourism businesses to pivot, transition or hibernate during the Covid-19 landscape.

"Investing in this sector helps bring back jobs and supports small businesses in areas like Rotorua," Jackson said.

Jackson was joined by fellow ministers Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis and Whānau Minister Peeni Henare.

All there attended a post-Budget breakfast held at Te Puia today.

Māori development minister Willie Jackson. Photo / File

As well as tourism, it was also announced investment would also go towards Māori health where the Government had allocated $242.8m.

"For too long Māori have been disproportionately represented in health stats," Henare said.

"These initiatives by Māori for Māori, is a step towards rectifying one of the many issues our people face."

Davis said by investing more than $1 billion into Māori initiatives, the Government showed it was taking its partnership with them seriously.

"If you want to make real transformational change in our country, then you have to be prepared to elevate those who are less likely to own a home, are unemployed, suffer from

poor health outcome and struggle to make ends meet," he said.

"We are all proud of the budget package the Māori Ministers delivered in 2021 it secures our recovery from Covid-19 while investing in our people."