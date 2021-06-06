Queen's Birthday Honours: Bay of Plenty locals among honours list

Recipients of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours have much to celebrate this holiday. Image / Composite

Recipients of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours have much to celebrate this holiday. Image / Composite

For 18 people across the Bay of Plenty this Queen's Birthday holiday is a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Today they are recognised by the Queen for their service to the community and for achievements in their fields.

The Queen's Birthday Honours recipients from, or related to, the Bay of Plenty are:

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Ruia Mereana Morrison, Rotorua, for services to tennis

Wimbledon tennis player and new Dame Ruia Morrison. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ruia Morrison was the first Māori to play at Wimbledon in 1957. She was inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. A special korowai bearing Morrison's name graces the shoulders of the ASB Classic women's singles champion each year. She volunteered her time as a coach and mentor to the tennis community and was involved with the Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships for years.

Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere, Coromandel, for services to the aquaculture industry and Māori

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere. Photo / Supplied

Mikaere is a pioneer for aquaculture. As one of the first mussel farmers in the Coromandel, he supported businesses for 30 years. As chair of Manaia Marae, he was instrumental in redeveloping the marae and the local kura of Manaia. He has previously chaired the likes of the Iwi Māori Council and been on the Waikato District Health Board and is still involved in multiple organisations.

John "Jack" Webster Te Kapene Thatcher, Tauranga, for services to Maori and education

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit Jack Thatcher. Photo / George Novak

Co-founder and chairman of Te Puna I Rangiriri Trust, Thatcher taught hundreds of young people about waka. He established a traditional navigation school in 2015 and developed programmes for schools, polytechnics and wānanga.

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Jane Ross Arnott, Taupō, for services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Jane Arnott. Photo / Supplied

"I'm very good at rattling cages."

Arnott refers to herself as a change agent. She wants to be remembered for standing up for her values. In her 30 years of advocacy, Arnott founded New Zealand's first cross-cultural consultancy representing Pacific Island communities and championed the corporate sponsorship of endangered species.

Catherine Frances Cooney, Rotorua, for services to health and community

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Catherine Cooney. Photo / Supplied

"My mother taught me to do things in life to love and serve my family and community."

Cooney has found it hard to keep this honour a secret. She credits her late husband, her family, and her faith for supporting her through her career as a midwife, and in health leadership. Cooney was Rotorua Lakes District Health Board chief executive from 2001 to 2012 overseeing the redevelopment of the Rotorua and Taupō hospitals. She also chaired the National Health Workforce Group and has been involved in the Rotorua District Presbyterian Church.

Shirley Diane Kerr, Rotorua, for services to mycology

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Shirley Kerr. Photo / Supplied

"I've always found fungi fascinating."

Kerr is recognised in the field of mycology which she's been involved in since 1999. She taught in schools between 1973 and 2017 and been a driving force for mycological exploration and education in the region. She authored A Field Guide to New Zealand Fungi. She thanks her husband for his support and also acknowledged her high school science teacher Mrs Heppenstall who encouraged her studies in botany.

Kenneth Bernard and Susanne Maire Laurent, Whakatāne, for services to wildlife conservation

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit Kenneth Bernard and Susanne Maire Laurent. Photo / Supplied

Ken and Sue Laurent are actively involved in native bird conservation. Volunteer education guides for the Whakatāne Kiwi Trust since 2010. They were also part of the efforts to translocate 40 North Island Robins to Ōhope Scenic Reserve. Sue is a qualified kiwi practitioner.

Dr Peter Alexander Maddison, Katikati, for services to conservation

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Dr Peter Maddison. Photo / Chris Steel

Maddison was a member of the Royal Forest and Bird Society's National Executive for 15 years. He was a founding member and is scientific advisor to Project Parore, a catchment-wide ecological restoration project based in Katikati. He voluntarily conducts ecological surveys which have led to the discovery of several new bacteria and animal species.

Janet Louise Peters, Tauranga, for services to mental health

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Janet Peters. Photo / Supplied

"I'm passionate about sharing information around mental health and supporting people who need to hear it."

Peters is a registered psychologist. She has worked in the area of mental health and addiction services for more than 30 years. Peters' vision is to create safe spaces which can help remove the stigma around mental illness. She was the national manager of a 1997 campaign to reduce stigma around mental illness.

Karen Vercoe, Rotorua, for services to governance and sport

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Karen Vercoe. Photo / Supplied

"When you get involved in kaupapa with passion, you don't think of the accolades."

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chief executive Karen Vercoe is a champion of women's sports, especially rugby. Her grandfather received an OBE and she is proud to be following in his footsteps. Vercoe has held leadership roles in the not-for-profit sector and has volunteered in sport and coaching. She also represented New Zealand in both women's rugby and touch rugby.

Graeme "Noddy" Douglas Watts, Whangamata, for services to the community and charity fundraising

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Graeme "Noddy" Watts. Photo / File

"This isn't a one-man band. We're all passionate about where we live."

Watts has helped run the Whangamata Beach Hop since 2001. The Beach Hop brings about $8 million to the local economy each year, donating thousands of dollars to emergency services. Watts believes everyone can give back to their home.

Heather Margaret Williamson, Tokoroa, for services to netball and community

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Heather Williamson. Photo / Supplied

"It means a lot to me how I have encouraged netball players to achieve their best."

Williamson helped establish the Tokoroa Netball Centre and has been active in the community as a coach, umpire, and member for more than 50 years. Now a supporter of Grey Power, Williamson has asked district councils for improvements for seniors and people with disabilities.

Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Louisa Humphry, Thames, for services to the Kiribati community and culture

Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Louisa Humphrey. Photo / Supplied

"My passion in life is for the Kiribati community to be a real part of vibrant New Zealand while continuing their own cultural identity."

Humphry is an artist who helped establish the first Pacific health clinic in Hamilton. She set up support networks for migrant workers and has exhibited at the Auckland War Memorial Museum and Auckland Art Gallery. She was also a member of the group that established the first Pacific health clinic in Hamilton, K'aute Pasifika Trust.

Recipients of the Queen's Service Medal

Sonia Elizabeth Edwards, Ōpōtiki, for services to historical research and the community

Queen's Service Medal recipient Sonia Edwards. Photo / Supplied

"It's all about the people. Everyone has a story."

A teacher and genealogist, Edwards researched every man from Ōpōtiki and Eastern Bay of Plenty who served in World War I leading to the publication of the book In Eternal Memory. Edwards spent hours photographing and cleaning headstones, giving families around the world access to gravesite information. She is now doing the same for those who served in World War II. She was also voluntarily involved with rowing and hockey at Ōpōtiki College in the 1970s and 80s.

Anita Ruth Prime, Whitianga, for services to youth and the community

Queen's Service Medal recipient Anita Prime. Photo / Supplied

"Life is short and I really believe in leaving a legacy."

Prime's goal is to support youth. With a United States Billboard charted single under her belt, Prime uses music as a tool for charity work. She is the current chief executive of Prime Music Academy. She provides free singing lessons for under-privileged children and sponsors children with musical potential.

John Robert Sandison, Rotorua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Queen's Service Medal recipient John Sandison. Photo / Supplied

"I care about others. I'm proud of just helping people."

Sandison has worked as a firefighter both professionally and as a volunteer. He was a professional firefighter in Kawerau from 1974 until retirement in 2018 while simultaneously volunteering with the Rotoma Brigade for 45 years. During his time as officer-in-charge of the Rotoma Brigade, Sandison helped to build a sustainable fire service. He also was involved with Lake Rotoma Primary School between 1991 and 2000 as school caretaker and Board of Trustees chairman. He is also a JP.

Recipient of the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

Serviceman M

Serviceman M cannot be named due to his role with the New Zealand Defence Force. He led the ground recovery team at Whakaari / White Island after the eruption on December 9, 2019. In extreme heat and lethal gases he kept his team focused and supported them in managing their exhaustion until six bodies were recovered. He supported the subsequent police search operation for the missing two victims.