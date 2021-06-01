Man arrested in Tauranga armed raid released from hospital, due in court

The police operation on Cambridge Rd on Monday. Photo / George Novak

A man found seriously injured when police entered a Judea property has been released from hospital and due to appear in court.

Armed police were helping execute a pre-planned search warrant on Monday morning when the 36-year-old was found in need of medical assistance.

Today, a police spokeswoman said the man was due to appear in Tauranga District Court yesterday, but that hearing was adjourned and police are now awaiting a new date.

He is facing charges in relation to breaching conditions, failing to stop, and driving while forbidden.

On Monday, distraction devices, which make a banging sound when deployed, were used before the police entered the house.

The man's injuries were not related to any police action, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene on Monday said about 12 more armed offenders squad members had arrived at the scene about 9am as well as an ambulance and a dog squad.

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was backed down to the lights by the kindergarten in Otumoetai Rd that morning.

A man who lived within the cordoned area said he heard six or seven "pop, pop, pops" and an ambulance arrived 20 minutes later.

The man said he was worried about some of his family who were still at home during the police operation.