Police are at the scene of a crash involving multiple cars in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a crash involving multiple cars in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a crash involving multiple cars in Mount Maunganui this evening.

A police media spokesperson said police were notified of a multiple-car crash on Maunganui Rd between Spur Ave and Concord Ave at 6.20pm.

"At this early stage, it looks like three or four cars are involved and one southbound lane is blocked," the spokesperson said.

There are no reported injuries.