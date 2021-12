Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person is in a moderate condition after a "water incident" in the Western Bay of Plenty on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Maketu around 6.15pm, with St John sending an ambulance crew and a first response unit to the scene on Town Point Rd, a spokesperson said.

The patient was being transported to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they were in attendance assisting a medical event.