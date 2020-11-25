Maketū Coastguard's bar crossing training on again

Participants getting prepared to go out on Kohinui Rescue jet boat across the Kaituna Bar.

Due to high demand Maketū Coastguard will be running its sixth Bar Crossing Training event on December 6.

The training day is a great opportunity for boaties to increase their knowledge of crossing local river bars including Kaituna, Maketū and Pukehina. It also includes safe boating techniques with the guidance of the Maketū Coastguard crew.

It will be at Maketū Coastguard Base, Kaituna Cut, Ford Rd, starting at 11am with registration from 10.30am.

''This type of training session is a great opportunity for local boaties to gain experience in what is often one of the most dangerous aspects of boating in this area, crossing the bar successfully. It's also great for our local boaties to get to meet our crew members,'' said spokesman Geoff Oliver.

The Bar Crossing Training will cover modules of training including boat safety, a bar crossing visit, videos showing information on bar crossing techniques and finally a chance to cross the bar with Maketū Coastguard crew in either Eastpack Rescue or Kohinui Rescue.

''The Bar Crossing Training is one of our most popular events that we hold for our boaties,'' says Maketū Coastguard president Shane Beech. ''If you are at all unsure about crossing the bar, this is the event you need to come to.

''It's a great chance to be able to go out on one of the Maketū Coastguard boats and experience the thrill of crossing the bar on a jet boat.''

The training session is free to all current Maketū Coastguard members, or at a cost of $85 for non members.

Before the training event Maketū Coastguard will be holding a blessing ceremony for two new rescue jet skis and the new pontoon facility. This will take place at 10am and all are welcome.

Anyone wanting to book can call 021 139 3598 or email maketucoastguard@gmail.com.