Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Luke Kirkness: We need to get on board with inter-regional rail

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
Pothole on SH33 near Paengaroa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pothole on SH33 near Paengaroa. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

Our roads are atrocious.

Potholes are engulfing areas of roads at alarming rates but as taxpayers, motorists deserve up-to-scratch infrastructure.

This year, more than $4000 has been paid out to drivers who suffered damage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.