Luke Kirkness: Townies should get behind installing tanks to catch rainwater

Morning commuters move past the Victoria Park sprinkler system in Auckland last year. Photo / Michael Craig

We should put more effort into conserving the water we use and how we collect it.

Water is a hugely valuable resource but, despite experiencing the same four seasons each year, many people have not learnt from summers past.

It's no one's fault necessarily, but change is needed.

Water restrictions were introduced in Taupō last week before Tauranga City Council asked its residents to save more water as usage "continued to climb".

Rotorua appears to be in good shape with no warnings or restrictions published recently.

And to be fair, streams, groundwater and rainfall are within an expected range and there are no issues of concern, according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council website.

It comes after Niwa, in October, predicted temperatures were "very likely" to be above normal in the Bay of Plenty, alongside Northland, Auckland and Waikato, between last month and next month. Rainfalls were "most likely" expected to be near normal.

Drought and water restrictions often take place over summer. Photo / NZME

The potential for sub-tropical low-pressure weather systems, which can create heavy rainfall and cause flooding, would be elevated over the three-month period.

Hearing there may be a decent amount of rain sprinkled in alongside the sunshine we'd normally expect over the summer months will have the green-fingered types excited.

It'll also be welcomed by those in charge of councils' respective water restrictions.

However, if the rain is too heavy it may cause more harm than good.

Flooding causes a lot of problems, especially for emergency services – many of whom are already understaffed over the holiday period – and farmers. It's not great for campers either who might wake up one day with a lake view they didn't have the night before.

And for the gardeners amongst us, heavy rain has the potential to ruin the vegetable patch.

To be honest, there's not much good about a great deal of rain pouring down anywhere unless there's been a decent drought over several weeks — something entirely possible as we head further into summer.

While farmers may struggle to conserve enough rainfall to help them through a severe drought, townies should get behind installing tanks to catch rainwater.

Each summer, it seems another drought forms and water restrictions are hastily brought in to try to preserve what stocks there might be left.

If there were rainwater tanks linked to the gutter systems of each person's house then the need to use council water greatly reduces - and rainwater is far better for your tomatoes and spuds.

Summer, like autumn, winter and spring, is a repeating system we should all be well accustomed to.

When you think of summer, you might think of the beach, pōhutukawa flowering, cricket, barbecues with family and friends, and you could be forgiven for thinking of drought too.

We know droughts and water restrictions are more likely at this time of the year than any other, so choosing to install a rainwater tank would probably be a good investment, especially if you're cooking Christmas lunch.