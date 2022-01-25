Luke Kirkness: Calling on New Zealand's team of five million

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

OPINION:

That didn't take long.

Two cases in Tauranga have been linked to the January Omicron cluster.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson yesterday said they were being treated as Omicron cases and whole-genome sequencing was under way to confirm the variant.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern only just announced the country was moving to the red traffic light setting on Sunday because it was in the community after nine cases were discovered in Motueka.

Now is the time to band together as a community.

Since Monday, several articles have focused on the economic impact that red was likely to have on our region.

In Tauranga, Waimarino Adventure Park owner Blair Anderson said he was concerned for the overall health of the region's economy.

"It is going to haemorrhage heavily."

The messaging was similar inland, with Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard fearing people would be worried about travel domestically at red.

"When Rotorua was in red previously, there was was a visible downturn in domestic tourism," he said. "It's a downturn on a downturn.

"There's gonna be a lot of sectors suffering, but it is what it is — no one knows the answers to this thing.

"The Government's doing its best. Whether they're right or wrong, only time will tell."

That was before yesterday's news.

Or at least before it was known there were cases in our part of the world that had been linked to the January Omicron cluster.

And now the rubber really hits the road but not just economically.

Supporting local is going to be one of the most important things you can do, with many businesses on the brink.

Those people living alone need to be remembered by neighbours, friends and family too as we head into another great unknown.

And we must continue to follow the safety guidelines.

Anyone with virus symptoms needs to isolate and get tested, immediately.

Now is not the time to put on a brave face and ignore the signs.

Ardern has been challenged many times during the pandemic for the direction she has taken the country but among the many things she has said — and done — over the past two odd years, one stands above the rest.

The team of five million.

This idea is one we now need to emphasise more than ever.