Low pressure hampers fire fighters battling RIP Wreckers blaze in Whakatāne

Whakatane District Council is reviewing its water system after inadequate pressure hampered the efforts of fire fighters tackling a blaze at RIP Wreckers on Monday.

Whakatane Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Ken Clark said the attending brigades experienced low water pressure when accessing a hydrant nearby on Valley Rd.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at RIP Wreckers around 11.02am.

The building was fully engulfed with fire, with many locals taking to social media to broadcast the blaze and record the impressive plumes of dark black smoke emitting from the site.

The blaze at RIP Car Wreckers. Photo / Supplied

Around 25 fire fighters from four brigades, Whakatāne, Tāneatua, Edgecumbe and Ōhope, worked for an hour to extinguish the fire.

Clark said he was made aware of the water pressure issue by attending personnel after the fire had been put out. The fire fighters were not sure why the pressure was so low.

The council's strategic project engineer for three waters, Howard Severinsen said water treatment staff were asked if they could provide more pressure or a greater flow rate to the source.

However, he said "the Water Treatment Plant was producing water at the maximum possible flow rate".

He said the network of water pipes in the area dated back to the 1960s which meant the water mains serving the area were a lot smaller than what would be installed today.

As a result of the feedback from firefighters, Severinsen said council staff would review their system performance to access if there were any improvements possible.

Insurance and FENZ investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

-Whakatane Beacon